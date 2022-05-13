e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Maharashtra to do free of cost gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries for transgender individuals

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Maharashtra Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope has declared that gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries (SRS) would be done free of cost for transgender Individuals in the state at the health conference.

