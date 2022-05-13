Watch video: Maharashtra to do free of cost gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries for transgender individuals

Maharashtra Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope has declared that gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries (SRS) would be done free of cost for transgender Individuals in the state at the health conference.

Watch the video here:

Rajesh Bhaiyya Tope (@rajeshtope11) - Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Maharashtra has declared that Gender affirming or Sex reassignment surgeries (SRS) would be done free of cost for Transgender Individuals in the State at the Health Conference pic.twitter.com/XuMr097EKS — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 13, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:55 PM IST