'EVMs suddenly started working': Twitter full of jokes after Jharkhand poll results

An accusation oft repeated during elections is that of EVM tampering. And on Monday, with counting underway for the Jharkhand polls, it was impossible that nobody would bring it up.

Speaking to Times Now, BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia said that "we need to find out if the EVMs in the country are working fine".

He later took to Twitter to comment on the video of the conversation, stating that his comment had not been understood properly.