'Even my wife does not scold me the way he does': Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi LG to 'chill'

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (R) | File Photos

Taking a jibe at Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that even his wife does not scold him the way Delhi LG does.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Even my wife does not scold me the way Delhi LG does. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has written to me. LG sahib, chill a bit. And also ask your super boss to chill a little."

LG साहिब रोज़ मुझे जितना डाँटते हैं, उतना तो मेरी पत्नी भी मुझे नहीं डाँटतीं।



पिछले छः महीनों में LG साहिब ने मुझे जितने लव लेटर लिखे हैं, उतने पूरी ज़िंदगी में मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लिखे।



LG साहिब, थोड़ा chill करो। और अपने सुपर बॉस को भी बोलो, थोड़ा chill करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2022

The tussle between Delhi LG V K Saxena and the Kejriwal government intensified on Tuesday as he ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme, raising the hackles of AAP leaders who claimed his move was linked to Gujarat polls and aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative.

Saxena, who took over as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May this year, has in his tenure ordered several probes into the Kejriwal government's works including excise policy, classroom construction, and hospital construction. The AAP has alleged that the LG's actions were politically motivated and done at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

Even Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Sisodia also hit out at the LG for "interfering" in the Delhi government's work and ordering probes into "fake cases" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

The deputy chief minister alleged that he had apprised the LG about corruption in the MCD two months ago, but he did not initiate any measure.

(With inputs from agencies)