Even as Shaheen Bagh protestors are not allowed to meet Amit Shah despite his open invitation

The assertion came even as the Delhi Police refused permission to more than 5,000 protesters of Shaheen Bagh to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

The protesting women decided to talk to Shah after his open invitation at the Times Now Summit on Thursday. Anyone with doubts over the CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet them within the next three days, he had said.

The protestors reverted to their sit-in ‘dhrana’ after they rebuffed by the police. PM Modi, who was invited for Kejriwal’s oath taking ceremony in the national capital, skipped the event and proceeded to Varanasi as per his prior commitment, where he unveiled a 63-ft-tall statue of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The prime minister earlier launched 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency. He also flagged off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link during his day-long visit. It will be the first over-night private train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrimage centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.