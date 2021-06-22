Evaluation pattern to result dates - Click here for latest updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, NIOS, ICSE, and state boards

The CBSE and CISCE boards have told the Supreme Court that class 12 board examination results would be declared by July 31 and the students, desirous of taking up the board examination physically of CBSE can do so between August 15 to September 15, depending on the pandemic situation.

On June 17, the top court was informed that out of 28 states, six states have already conducted the board exams, 18 states have cancelled them, but four states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not cancelled them as of now.

CBSE

The CBSE on Monday informed the top court that the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15. The exams would be conducted if the environment is conducive in the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic.

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2021 were earlier cancelled.

A 12 member committee was formed to prepare the assessment criteria. The result will be decided based on student's performance in Class 10 (30%), Class 11 (30% ) and Class 12 (40%). An affidavit filed by CBSE in the supreme court said that as per the scheme the results for Class 12 board examination 2021 shall be declared by July 31.

Class 10 students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, with 20 marks for internal assessment and 80 marks which were allotted for year-end board exams. The results are likely to be declared in July third week.

CISCE

An affidavit filed by CISCE in the top court said that the board will endeavour to publish the Class 12 results as expeditiously as possible, subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable, the results will be published on or before July 31, 2021.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on June 1 informed that the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations of Class 12 were cancelled. The results are expected to be out by July 20.

ICSE 10th exams 2021 were scheduled from May 4 to June 7 however they were postponed and then cancelled. The result will be released in July on the boards' official website.

NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its class 12 examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced. The Class 10 exams were cancelled and the results will be on basis of an assessment scheme devised by the institute.

Odisha

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Examination have been cancelled, in the wake of the prevailing pandemic.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had formed a committee to determine the assessment criteria for the Class 12th board exams.

The Board is likely to release the Class 10 result by end of June.

A notification on the official website read, "While 40 percent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in class 9 exams in each subject, 30 percent weightage will be given to 2 highest marks in all subject out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of the Class 10 exam, 100% weightage will be given to the mark secured in the Class 9 exam (both half-yearly & annual) and subject-wise highest marks will be taken into consideration. "

Telangana

The government of Telangana decided to cancel the Class 12 board exam for the academic year 2020-21. The results will be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Board of Intermediate Examination is directed to issue orders for promoting all Class 11 students to Class 12.

TS SSC (Class 10) results 2021 were declared on the official website-bse.telangana.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the cancellation of the Class 12 board examination for session 2020-2021.

Class 10 exams in the state were also cancelled earlier. Students from both classes would be assessed based on CBSE's evaluation criteria.

Assam

The Assam government on Saturday set up two committees to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12 in view of the cancellation of this year's state board examinations due to COVID-19.

The panels will submit their reports within seven days, and the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will prepare the final results of both the examinations by July 30, a notification said.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the Class 12 board exam. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video statement posted on Twitter, "The class 12 board exams (organised by the MP Board of Secondary Education) for the year 2020-21 will not be held this year.

Classes 10 and 12 results will be declared by July 2021 after evaluating students based on internal assessments.

Maharashtra

The state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in Maharashtra have been cancelled this year in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, minister Vijay Wadettiwar had earlier announced.

The evaluation criterion for Class 12 students in Maharashtra is yet to be announced. Class 10 students will be assessed based on their performance in class 9 and 10- each given 50 per cent weightage.

Gujarat

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have cancelled the Class 12 board examination. The information was shared by State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The GSEB SSC result 2021 will be declared in the last week of June. The Class 10 evaluation criteria were declared on gseb.org

Haryana

The Haryana government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

The Board earlier released the HBSE Class 10 result 2021 link on the official website. The marks were allotted based on internal assessment and practical exams. Class 12 results are yet to be declared.

West Bengal

Class 10 and 12 examinations were cancelled in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said that respective boards of the state will decide on the evaluation process of the candidates appearing for examinations of Classes 10 and 12, which has been cancelled.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Intermediate Board Exams 2021 were cancelled. The Uttar Pradesh Government is yet to announce the assessment criteria for the evaluation of the exams.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government announced that the Class 12 board exam has been cancelled, but no final decision has been taken as far as the Class 10 examination is concerned.

The PUC second-year students will be promoted to the next level and the grading will be based on their performance in the first PUC exam.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand class 10 and 12 board examinations were cancelled in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Class 10 students may be evaluated based on their performance in Class 9 and Class 10 internal Exams. However, nothing has been decided yet for Class 12 students.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. Tamil Nadu Class 12 boards marks allotment is expected to be similar to the CBSE model and will be finalised soon.

Goa

Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in Goa were cancelled by the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the state. The students are to be evaluated based on internal assessments conducted by schools and an objective criterion formed by the board.

Bihar

Bihar has already held the class 10 and 12 board exams and declared results as well.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board or CGBSE conducted the Class 12 exams from June 1 to June 5. The result is expected to be out in July on the official website.

CBSE had declared the result for Class 10 students based on the internal assessment of the students after having cancelled the board examinations.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government decided to cancel classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, taken in an online meeting of the State Council of Ministers, came a day after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The evaluation criteria are yet to be released, “Officers of the education department will soon derive a formula for marks to be given to students of Class 10 and Class 12 of the state board" Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara

The Union Territory of Puducherry

The class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled in the UT. The criteria for evaluation is yet to be released

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the State government is trying to conduct Class 10 and 12 board examinations and that cancellation is the last resort. He further added that the decision was taken keeping the students' interests in mind and the exams are likely to be conducted in July.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for Andhra Pradesh told the Supreme court that the state government has decided to conduct the examination as the COVID-19 situation is better in the state. He said the final decision on holding exams will be taken in the first week of July.

Manipur

The Manipur government cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made separately by the Council of Higher Education Manipur (COHSEM), which conducts the class 10 board examinations, and the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) that conducts the class 12 exams.

Tripura

The Tripura government cancelled this year's Class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

An expert panel will be set up on June 21 to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12, and the results will be announced on July 31, he said.

Punjab

Punjab has cancelled Class XII examinations in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, informed state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday.

Singla said that the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in class 10th and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in classes 11th and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class XII.

