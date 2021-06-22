ICAI CA Examinations 2021: Opt-out option details released; click here for more details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the details regarding the opt-out option in respect of the CA May/July exam 2021.

The Chartered accountant (Final, Intermediate/IPC and PQC ) exams are scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 20 and the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Examination ) on July 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the ICAI has issued notification for the examinee who himself/herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children and siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with COVID-19, such examinees will be given 'opt-out option' (with the carryover of the fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November 2021 examination cycle.