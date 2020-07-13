Essential Repeat replaces ‘Fail’

Mumbai

For the first time, the CBSE has replaced the term “Fail” with “Essential Repeat” in all result related documents. Following declaration of Class 12 results on Monday, students can access marksheets and degree certificates digitally via DigiLocker app and avail post-result counselling daily on the toll free 1800-11-8004 from July 13-27, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Due to the virus’s spread, CBSE was forced to cancel exams of 12 subjects scheduled from March 19-30. It stated in a circular, "CBSE has decided to replace the term ‘FAIL’ by the term ‘Essential Repe­at’. Hence in the result declared, no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website."

Also, due to the lockdown, it has decided to provide marksheets, passing, migration and skill certificates digitally via DigiLocker. Students can download all from the DigiLocker mobile app.

Optional exams will be conducted for those subjects that were rescheduled to be conducted from July 1-15 but were later cancelled. Students were graded based on a new assessment scheme where an average of the marks in best three subjects were awarded. The board stated, "Candidates whose results have been declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear for optional exams to improve performance, if they wish so. Dates of optional exams will be decided as soon as conditions are conducive as asse­ssed and decided by the Centre.”

400 students yet to get result

“Results of 400 students could not be computed based on the new assessment scheme, so, the results will not be announced today,” said a CBSE note. An email bid to seek clarification from officials proved furile.