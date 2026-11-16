‘Espionage, Not Honey Trap’: Air Force Chief Ashutosh Dixit On Shielding Military From Cyber Threats

Air Force chief Ashutosh Dixit was asked whether our defence industry is also susceptible to 'honey traps' at the ANI National Security Summit. | X

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said honey trapping is only one aspect of the larger issue of espionage, a statement that assumes significance amid the trial of a Wing Commander for divulging classified information to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

Dixit on Monday was asked at the ANI National Security Summit if the defence industry is susceptible to honey traps. "It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing," he said.

He added that agencies are closely monitoring threats like multi-level marketing and loan sharks, among other forms of scams, with measures being taken to counter them.

#WATCH | ANI National Security Summit 3.0 | Delhi: Answering a question on whether our defence industry also susceptible to 'honey traps' and how to handle this, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says, "It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture. There are other things. Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They're also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye; there is a systemic effort to control this. Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attack on that. So, insider threat is being generated. We are aware of that. Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place. Even for public sector, DRDO labs, and few are there for private sector...Awareness in using the correct software and whatever advice we are giving, we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this." — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

While expressing confidence that defence sector's networks are air-gapped and immune to cyber attacks, Dixit sounded a cautious note about the increasing insider threats at a time human operators are easier targets than hardware. He said that some technical and institutional solutions are already in place across Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories and parts of the private defence contractors.

"We have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this," Dixit said, adding that awareness in using the correct software is of utmost importance.

Apart from the Wing Commander's ongoing trial, several high-profile arrests across the defence branches have been due to the extraction of classified data from them by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) using fake social media identities and monetary rewards. A 31-year-old Indian Navy sailor and his driver were arrested in Andhra Pradesh last month after the former was lured by a female Pakistan operative online.

Among the most talked about espionage cases currently involves Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and his past association with Alice Huang, an executive with alleged links to Chinese intelligence. The revelation led to a plummeting stock value, leadership shift and Congressional probes.

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