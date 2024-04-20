ENPO Lifts Indefinite Total Shutdown In Nagaland After 6 Districts Record Zero Voter Turnout In 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls |

The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) on Saturday lifted the indefinite total shutdown imposed by them in six districts of Nagaland which caused a voter turnout at the polling stations there yesterday. The organisation in a statment clarified that it has lifted the total shutdown with immediate effect today and also expressed regret over inconvenience caused during the period of shutdown.

"The indefinite total shutdown imposed by the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency Control Room, Tuensang Hq, effective from 6 pm on April 18, 2024 is hereby lifted with immediate effect. We Regret All Inconveniences Caused," read the statement.

Zero Voter Turnout In 6 Districts

Nagaland witnessed voting for its lone Lok Sabha seat in a single phase on Friday, with six districts in the northeastern state experiencing no voter turnout due to abstention in protest for a separate state. The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) had called for a boycott in these districts as a form of protest.

Despite election officials being stationed in the 738 polling stations across the six districts, which collectively have over 4 lakh voters, no one came out to vote by 1 pm. The ENPO has been advocating for a separate state called Frontier Nagaland since 2010, citing neglect in various developmental aspects in the area comprising Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamatore and Noklak districts, which collectively hold 20 seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

Public Emergency Declared By ENPO

Comprising seven tribal bodies, the ENPO declared a 'public emergency' in these districts, prohibiting any political party from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. This declaration came as a response to the delay from the Government of India in addressing the offer for creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In view of the Government of India delaying to settle the offer for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) through the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organisations hereby declare Public Emergency all over Eastern Nagaland with immediate effect," it said in a statement earlier.