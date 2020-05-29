Engineer who inspired 3 Idiots character 'Phunsuk Wangdu', gets rid of things 'Made in China'

Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator who inspired '3 Idiots' character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' has urged Indians to boycott things 'Made in China' after Chinese show aggression at the border in Ladakh.
"Give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year," Wangchuk said.
Explaining the reasons behind giving up his Chinese-made phone, he said: "On one hand, our soldiers are fighting them and on the other hand, we buy Chinese hardware and use software like the TikTok app, we give them business worth crores so they can arm their soldiers to fight against us."
"What is your responsibility as a citizen, in this India-China border tension," he further questioned in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.
"I am getting rid of my phone, which is made in China, within one week and in one year, anything that is made in china, I will throw out of my life.
"Tension is rising... thousands of soldiers are being deployed. Normally, when there is border tension, we sleep at night thinking soldiers will respond to it. But today I want to say, there should be a citizen response too. Citizens like you in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru..."
Further explaining the crisis in China, he added: "China's biggest fear today is its own people, its 140 crore population, who are treated like bonded labourers, without any human rights, and who make the government rich with their labour. After coronavirus, factories have been shut, exports are hit, there is rising unemployment. People are angry."
"If 130 crore people of our country boycott Made in China goods and start a movement, it will have a worldwide effect. It will also help our own industry, our own workers."
