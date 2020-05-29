Engineer who inspired 3 Idiots character 'Phunsuk Wangdu', gets rid of things 'Made in China'

Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator who inspired '3 Idiots' character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' has urged Indians to boycott things 'Made in China' after Chinese show aggression at the border in Ladakh.

"Give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year," Wangchuk said.

Explaining the reasons behind giving up his Chinese-made phone, he said: "On one hand, our soldiers are fighting them and on the other hand, we buy Chinese hardware and use software like the TikTok app, we give them business worth crores so they can arm their soldiers to fight against us."

"What is your responsibility as a citizen, in this India-China border tension," he further questioned in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.