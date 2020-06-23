End colour racism: Shaadi.com drops colour filter amid opposition

Shaadi.com which touts itself as being one of the world's biggest "social networking sites specialising in matchmaking" has now come under the scanner for permitting this. As per a BBC report, facing backlash, the site has now removed the skin tone filter.

What exactly is the skin tone filter? As per a survey conducted by the company some years ago, 49% of men had sought a fair woman while 65% of women has claimed that the skin tone did not matter much. "In fact, even in 2004, the survey showed that 41% of men wanted a fair bride," the study notes. This was incidentally done using a sample of about 150,000 people who are using the site in 300 Indian towns and cities, as well as other countries including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

To cater to the same, the site had allowed people to filter their prospects based on their skin colour. To do this, users had had to classify their own skin colour while setting up an account.