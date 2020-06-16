'Our black heroes': Netizens slam Malayalam language magazine for 'tone deaf' cover

In recent days the 'Black Lives Matter' movement has taken America by storm. Given impetus by the death of George Floyd, the movement has taken the form of protests and criticism on virtual platforms.

But while hundreds n the US have rallied together to underscore that ones skin tone did not matter, closer to home attempts to ape the West have in many cases backfired spectacularly.

From the social media user who posted a video donning black paint to the magazine that decided to celebrate "our black heroes" -- the list continues to grow.

Recently, netizens were rather baffled by the latest issue of Grihalakshmi -- a fortnightly magazine published by the Mathrubhumi group. The cover featured Malayali footballer IM Vijayan and the caption (the only part of the cover that was in English) read: "Our black heroes".