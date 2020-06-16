'Our black heroes': Netizens slam Malayalam language magazine for 'tone deaf' cover

In recent days the 'Black Lives Matter' movement has taken America by storm. Given impetus by the death of George Floyd, the movement has taken the form of protests and criticism on virtual platforms.
But while hundreds n the US have rallied together to underscore that ones skin tone did not matter, closer to home attempts to ape the West have in many cases backfired spectacularly.
From the social media user who posted a video donning black paint to the magazine that decided to celebrate "our black heroes" -- the list continues to grow.
Recently, netizens were rather baffled by the latest issue of Grihalakshmi -- a fortnightly magazine published by the Mathrubhumi group. The cover featured Malayali footballer IM Vijayan and the caption (the only part of the cover that was in English) read: "Our black heroes".
And while the individuals on the cover looked cheerful enough, netizens were far from amused. The cover, as one Twitter user put it, was "tone deaf".
It must be mentioned that most people on the internet were in agreement that this was not a deliberate effort to be offensive on the part of the magazine, but rather an unfortunate gaffe on the part of the publication.
"This would be hilarious, if it were not so pathetic!" wrote one Twitter user.
"Why should IM Vijayan or any other sportsperson be captioned as 'black'. Can't it be captioned simply 'Our heroes'," wondered another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)