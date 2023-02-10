IndiGo Row: Govt confirms BJP MP Tejasvi Surya opened emergency exit of Tiruchirappalli-bound flight accidentally

Emergency Exit Row: Govt confirms BJP MP Tejasvi Surya opened the door accidentally | File pic

The Civil Aviation Ministry said in the Lok Sabha that emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight was accidentally opened by South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya. The ministry further said that the airline did not find the passenger in violation of any rule.

The BJP leader, in December, had accidentally opened the Emergency exit door of a flight at Chennai which caused a delay in departure as the security/safety checks had to redone once the door was shut.

Since the matter came to light, Surya has been receiving flak from Congress.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh responded affirmatively to a question on whether the government through aviation regulator DGCA had identified the passenger who illegally opened the emergency door of a flight.

"As per the report submitted by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the name of the passenger alleged in the incident is Shri Tejasvi Surya who had boarded flight 6E-7339 (Chennai to Tiruchirappalli) at Chennai Airport on December 10, 2022," Singh wrote in his reply.

Moreover, he stated that the InterGlobe Aviation Limited had clarfied that the emergency door opened accidentally and was not deliberate action and thus did not find Surya to be in violation of any rule.

Asnwering questions on DCGA action in the matter, Singh said as per Civil Aviation Requirements, the incident does not come under category of 'reportable occurrence'. He said that the occurrence happened while aircraft was still on ground and it departed only after all safety protocols were performed.

