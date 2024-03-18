'Electoral Bonds Is Just An Experiment', Says RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale In Nashik

Representational Image

The electoral bond is an experiment and time will tell how beneficial and effective it has been, said Dattatreya Hosabale, who was re-elected Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (general secretary) for three years by the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) on Sunday. Hosabale's comment comes amid the Election Commission releasing data on the bonds data, with a number of billionaire tycoons and lesser-known entities being among the buyers. It has been done with checks and balances and it is not that electoral bonds have suddenly been introduced today, he said

RSS Leader On Uniform Civil Code

It (such a scheme) was brought earlier also. Whenever a change is introduced, questions are raised. Questions were also raised when the EVMs (electronic voting machines) were introduced, he said when asked about concerns being raised on the bonds. Time will tell how beneficial and effective the new system is, the RSS leader said. Hosabale said the RSS welcomes the Uniform Civil Code, adding that a resolution demanding its enactment was passed several years ago during the organisations Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha.

ECI Publishes Electoral Bond Data On Its Website

In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the electoral bonds data on its website on Thursday. The State Bank of India (SBI) provided the electoral bonds data to the election body on Tuesday (March 12), and in adherence to the Supreme Court's order, the ECI subsequently made it available on its website.

The first set of data shows the date and the amount of money which has been given to a particular political party. The data mentions the name of the company and the amount of money it has donated and the date on which the amount has been donated in the second set of data.