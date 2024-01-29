Election For 56 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 15 states To Be Held On Feb 27: EC

ANI photo (Representational Pic)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday declared that 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states will undergo voting on February 27. The tenure of 50 Rajya Sabha members representing 13 states is scheduled to end on April 2, with the remaining six members from two states set to retire on April 3.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

The highest number of Rajya Sabha seats, totaling 10, are allocated to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Maharashtra, each having six seats. West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh hold five seats each, with Karnataka following closely with four seats. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan each have three seats, while Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are represented by one seat each in the Upper House.

Important dates for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024:

Notification Issuance: February 08, 2024 (Thursday)

Nomination Deadline: February 15, 2024 (Thursday)

Nomination Scrutiny: February 16, 2024 (Friday)

Candidature Withdrawal Deadline: February 20, 2024

Voting Day: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday)

Polling Hours: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Vote Counting: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) at 5:00 pm

Deadline for Election Completion: February 29, 2024 (Thursday)

Rajya Sabha members are chosen indirectly by the elected representatives of the State Legislative Assemblies.