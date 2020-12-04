Election candidate shot amid third phase of J&K DDC polls; Omar Abdullah condemns 'disturbing' incident

Polling for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir was disrupted on Friday after an election candidate was attacked. According to an update shared by news agency ANI, the incident took place in the Kokernag area of Anantnag, and the area has been cordoned off. His condition is reportedly stable.



Reacting to the same, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minsiter Omar Abdullah on Friday afternoon dubbed the reports at being "disturbing".

"I hope and pray that he survives the attack. Elections have always brought out the worst in those forces who have remained inimical to peace in Kashmir," he tweeted.