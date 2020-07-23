Ek Tha Lover: Devdas-like tiger who walked 150 km to meet Lady Love found dead

MT3 earlier called T98, is the offspring of tigress T60 and was born in Ranthambore. The love story between tiger MT3 and tigress MT2 is a favourite tale among tiger lovers. The two were earlier inhabitants of the same area of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and went by the name of T98 and T106. Affection had been observed between the two.

Around a year and a half ago the two tigers were relocated from Ranthambore to the newly established Mukundara Tiger Reserve. Tigress T106 (now MT2), was among them. Tiger T98 had exhibited aggressive behaviour after she was relocated. She had even attacked a woman then.

Unknown to the forest department the tiger began a trek that was 150 kilometers and crossed three districts and the river Kali Sindh in search of his mate. The Forest Department came to know of his presence in the Darra area of Mukundara Tiger Reserve only when he was captured on a photo trap camera. They have not been able to comprehend what guided him to the exact area where the tigress had been relocated. They have also not been able to comprehend how he reached the area immediately outside the enclosure where MT2 was being kept. Such tiger behaviour has never been documented.

When the forest department saw him in a photo trap picture, they had been shocked. They were apprehensive about his presence and had kept MT1 and MT2 in an enclosure for a while to keep them safe.

The tragic part of the tale is that his love remained unrequited. The time it took him to reach Mukundara was too much. By then MT2 (aka T106) had formed a pair with male tiger MT1 (T91 earlier) who had been relocated to Mukundara. The two had subsequently mated and recently produced cubs.