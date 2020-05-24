Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid date, moon sight timing in India; all you need to know

However, the festival heralding the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala today. "Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the moon has been sighted," Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir-ul-Islam told PTI.

This will be perhaps the first time that there will no 'namaz' at mosques across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Eid 2020 starts after the moon of Shawwal is sighted. This year, Ramadan in India began on April 26. The holy month lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 to 30 days. On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, followers of Islam offer prayers, listen to khutba (sermon) and give zakat (charity). The festival is a time for families and friends to come together and exchange gifts. Elders give Eidi (small gifts) to children.