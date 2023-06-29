Eid Al-Adha Prayers Offered Across The Country, People Exchange Greetings (WATCH)

Delhi's Jama Masjid | Twitter

Eid-Al Adha is celebrated across the country with Muslims offering prayers at mosques in their respective cities. People greeted each other and exchanged wishes on the occasion. Videos from various parts of the country showed bonhomie and brotherhood on display. Like every year, prayers were offered at the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Watch: Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion.

People exchange greetings after offering Eid Al Adha namaz in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

People offer namaz in Jaipur, Rajasthan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

People offered namaz in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" tweeted PM Narendra Modi on the occasion.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The festival of Eid-al-Adha epitomises the noble values of sacrifice, trust and forgiveness. On this joyous occasion, let us all firmly resolve to strengthen the bonds of fraternity and build a peaceful, harmonious and progressive society. Eid Mubarak !" tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.

Wishes continued to pour in on Twitter and social media as people extended greetings on the occasion of Eid. Besides, the festival is also being observed by people in the different states and regions of the country.