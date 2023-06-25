Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award |

In a moment of pride for India, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with the 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo. 'Order of the Nile', is the highest state honour in Egypt. Both the leaders signed an MoU during their meet earlier after PM Modi arrived for bilateral talks with Egyptian President El-Sisi.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.