 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEgyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award

'Order of the Nile', is the highest state honour in Egypt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award |

In a moment of pride for India, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with the 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo. 'Order of the Nile', is the highest state honour in Egypt. Both the leaders signed an MoU during their meet earlier after PM Modi arrived for bilateral talks with Egyptian President El-Sisi.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Confers PM Modi With 'Order Of The Nile' Award

PM Modi Meets Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo During His Inaugural State Visit

PM Modi Meets Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In Cairo During His Inaugural State Visit

WATCH: PM Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery, Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt's Cairo During His Inaugural...

WATCH: PM Modi Visits Heliopolis War Cemetery, Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt's Cairo During His Inaugural...

Assam Floods: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures Help

Assam Floods: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures Help

Delhi And Mumbai Record Monsoon On Same Day For First Time In 62 Years

Delhi And Mumbai Record Monsoon On Same Day For First Time In 62 Years