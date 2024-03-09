Education Emerges As Key Weapon In India's Battle Against Child Marriage

In a groundbreaking revelation, the Child Marriage Free India campaign, comprising 160 NGOs, released a research paper on International Women’s Day underscoring the critical role of education in combating child marriage in India.

Titled Educate to End Child Marriage: Exploring linkages and role of education in elevating age at marriage for girls in India’, the report advocates for free and compulsory education for all children under the age of 18, emphasizing its potential to significantly reduce the prevalence of child marriage.

Purujit Praharaj, the lead researcher for the report, highlighted the transformative impact of this proposed modification to the Right To Education Act, stating, “This one modification could accelerate the pace to end child marriage, complementing the efforts of both central and state governments.”

The campaign, operational across 300 districts grappling with high rates of child marriage, has already made substantial strides in curbing the practice.

Over the past six months, their interventions have halted 50,000 child marriages nationwide, with legal action initiated in approximately 10,000 cases. Such efforts align with the global commitment to eradicate early, child, and forced marriages by 2030, as outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aparajita Samajik Samiti, a coalition partner, emphasized the need for concerted action and urged political parties to prioritize education and combat child marriage in their election manifestos. Kiran Bais, representing the organization, stressed, “While commendable progress has been made, there is an urgent need for a total ban on child marriage and prioritizing education across the country.”

The research paper underscores the correlation between female literacy rates and the prevalence of child marriage, with Kerala and Mizoram exemplifying lower rates of child marriage attributed to higher female literacy. Conversely, states like Bihar exhibit a stark contrast, with lower literacy rates paralleling higher rates of child marriage.

However, the paper also acknowledges exceptions such as West Bengal and Tripura, where despite relatively high female literacy rates, child marriage remains prevalent. These anomalies underscore the influence of socio-economic factors and cultural practices on the perpetuation of child marriage.

Recent data from the National Family Health Survey V (NHFS 2019-21) and Census 2011 reaffirm the urgency of addressing this issue, revealing alarming statistics of child marriage prevalence in the country.

As India navigates its journey towards eradicating child marriage, the nexus between education and age at marriage emerges as a potent catalyst for social change, holding the promise of a brighter, more equitable future for its girls.