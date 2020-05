Educate both girls and boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame: Smriti Irani

On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani called for educating not only girls but also boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame.

Affordable sanitary napkins have been made available through all Jan Aushadhi Kendras to ensure menstrual hygiene for millions of women in India, she said.

"Affordable sanitary napkins have been made available through all Jan Aushadhi Kendras thereby ensuring #MenstrualHygiene for millions of Indian women. On #MHDay2020 let's commit ourselves to educating not only girls but also boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame," Irani said in a tweet.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness day that falls on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.