'Textile industry should not seek financial packages’, says Smriti Irani

NEW DELHI: in an interaction with members of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry through a webinar Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday asked the textile industry to reorient itself and not depend on financial packages from the government as its finances are already under strain due to coronavirus pandemic, reported netowrk18.com. "It is time for the industry to introspect,” she said.

The textile industry had been looking for packages or supports. She told the members of the city-based industry body that "money you expect is public money and now citizens demand details of each penny (spent)". "The government's job is making policy and provide support," the textiles minister said.

The government has been doing its best to support all, she said, adding that the RBI has already given relaxations and banks are supporting businesses to tide over the crisis. Irani said the textiles ministry is in discussion with the West Bengal government to work out a plan to help the jute industry.