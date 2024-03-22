ED Recovers Crucial Document Containing Details Of Its Top Officials From Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Alleges Move To Divert Attention From Ongoing Investigation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered a crucial 150-page document during a search at the official residence Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night which reportedly contains crucial information about two top officials of the ED.

According to sources, the document found during the search, believed to have been strategically planted by Arvind Kejriwal, is seen as a preemptive measure. Kejriwal, anticipating imminent arrest after repeatedly evading nine summons from the ED, is suspected of orchestrating this move to divert attention from the ongoing investigation and cast suspicion on the actions of the ED authorities.

One of the officers mentioned in the document, had investigation trying to find a link between the Delhi's government's controversial liquory policy following an alleged pay off of ₹100 crore and election funding for the assembly polls in Goa and Punjab.

According to sources, the recovered document, which probe agency officials have escalated to higher authorities, also link a senior official to Riyaz Bhati, an allegedly close associate of don Dawood Ibrahim. This official is allegedly connected with Chota Shakeel and is allegedly involved in an underworld extortion racket. He also owns property in London and several illegal properties in different states and countries, some in his name and others in his associates' names. The document also details several transactions related to these activities of the official conerned.

Interestingly, the document also names another official who has been conducting the probe against Kejriwal.

According to the ED investigation, Arvind Kejriwal demanded ₹100 crore from some accused from the 'South group' for the Punjab and Goa elections ₹45 crores received from the South group were used by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa campaign in 2021-22 as revealed by the ED in court while seeking kejriwal custody.

The money trail linked to the Goa election in the excise policy case is being investigated by a senior ED official of the west zone while the money trail linked to the Punjab elections is being investigated by an officer of the north zone.

The ED has refrained from making any official statements regarding the ongoing investigation, citing the sensitive nature of the matter.