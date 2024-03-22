 ED Raids Multiple Locations In Delhi, Mumbai & Goa In Money Laundering Case
Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
ED | Representational Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Zonal office, conducted search operations at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa on Thursday. The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with M/s Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd.

M/s Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd is a private limited company involved in legal, auditing and tax consultancy activities. It is under the directorship of Hariprasad Akaloo Paswan and Ramesh Yadav Kumar, and controlled by Ajay Harinath Singh.

During the search proceedings, cash amounting to approximately Rs 78 lakh, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 2 lakh, various digital devices, and incriminating documents were seized from the residence of Ajay Harinath Singh and his associates.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Delhi Police under section 420 of the IPC, 1860. The FIR alleged that M/s Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd and others fraudulently transferred Rs 18 crore from the bank account of M/s Vestige Marketing Private Limited (VMPL) to their accounts in 2020.

During the search proceedings, it was found that by submitting a fraudulent investment agreement before the Sole Arbitrator and by a fake authorized representative Md Shamshuddin, M/s Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd transferred Rs 18 Crore from the bank account of M/s VMPL.

On the same day of the above fraudulent transactions, the amounts were layered into multiple bank accounts of the Darwin Group of Companies and the personal bank accounts of the family members and some close associates of Ajay Harinath Singh. 

