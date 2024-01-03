ED Raids Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren's Associates In Alleged Money Laundering Case: Video

ED RAIDS AT JHARKHAND CM'S AIDES | ANI

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning raided the premises of the press advisor to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in connection with the ongoing alleged money laundering case, agency sources said.

The search operations were carried out at the premises of Abhishek Prasad, Soren's press advisor.

According to the agency sources, searches were carried out at 12 locations including the residences of Abhishek Prasad and Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj.

7th summons to Soren

Chief Minister Soren was issued a "last opportunity" by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on December 30 last year, to record his statement in an alleged land scam. Soren said the summons was 'illegal'.

It was the 7th summons issued to Soren by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 asking him to record his statement.

He has so far skipped six summons.

Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations.