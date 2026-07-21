ED Raids 8 Bengaluru Premises In Major Crackdown On Alleged ISIS Funding & Syria Recruitment Network | X / @sagayrajp

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Enforcement has raided eight premises in Bengaluru over funding to ISIS modules and recruitment to the terror camps in Syria.

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According to the ED, while the recruitments from various parts of India were made, the funds for recruitment and other activities in Syria were routed through two Bengaluru based organisations called Iqra Welfare Trust and GFM Trust, on which the raids had been conducted.

The issue dates back to 2021, when the National Investigation Agency registered a case against organised activities to recruit youths from vulnerable groups for terror activities across the globe. The recruited youths were being sent to Syria for training purposes.

During the investigation, it was revealed that money was paid to the family members of the recruited youths and also their expenses were borne by local organisations. Besides, these organisations were collecting money and sending it to ISIS in Syria to run the terroist training camps.

After getting sufficient information about various organisations involved in the terror funding, the NIA had tipped off the Directorate of Enforcement over money laundering. The main organisations were identified as Iqra Welfare Trust and GFM Trust, through which the funds were being channelised.

Apart from the organisations, the ED is looking for the details of the donors, who transacted with the two organisations, along with six other small organisations established in Bengaluru.