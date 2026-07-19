Nashik: ED Charges Six, Including Ashok Kharat And Wife, In Money Laundering Case; Assets Worth ₹36.90 Crore Attached | Sourced

Nashik: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its action against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is accused of exploiting women by allegedly using "mind reading" claims and emotional manipulation to defraud them. The ED has filed a money laundering chargesheet against Kharat, his wife Kalpana Kharat, and four others before a special court, while attaching assets worth ₹36.90 crore.

Ashok Kharat is already facing multiple criminal cases, including rape and offences under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, registered at police stations in Nashik, Shirdi, Ahilyanagar, and Rahata. During its investigation, the ED conducted searches at his properties and concluded that he had amassed benami assets worth crores of rupees across Maharashtra.



According to the ED, Kharat allegedly gained the trust of followers by exploiting their emotional vulnerabilities and accumulated substantial wealth in the form of immovable properties, gold jewellery, and cash. Investigators allege that he laundered the proceeds of crime through two cooperative credit societies, multiple bank accounts, and several benami accounts.



Transactions Through 142 Benami Accounts

The ED's 3,000-page chargesheet alleges that Kharat routed crores of rupees through 142 benami bank accounts. The agency claims that the money was laundered using cooperative credit societies, benami accounts, family members, and close associates before being invested in real estate and luxury properties across Nashik, Sinnar, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Pune, and Mumbai. Several assets are allegedly registered in the names of his wife, daughter, and relatives.



Kharat in Judicial Custody, Wife Absconding

Ashok Kharat was arrested in March and remains in judicial custody as investigations continue. His wife, Kalpana Kharat, has been absconding for several months, and police have so far failed to trace her. Their son was questioned by the police for a few hours and later released.