Nashik: Centre Reviews Onion Procurement, Market Situation During High-Level Visit | Sourced

Nashik: A high-level team from the Union Government's Department of Consumer Affairs has visited Nashik to conduct an on-ground assessment of onion procurement, storage, and prevailing market conditions. The visit has sparked speculation across the onion trade.



According to sources, the delegation, led by K. Goyite, Senior Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, inspected warehouses of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC). The team also reviewed the ongoing onion procurement operations being carried out through NAFED and NCCF.



Officials assessed the current market prices of onions in Nashik district, the pace of procurement, available stocks, and the volume of arrivals from farmers. The review was aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of procurement under the Centre's price stabilisation measures.



Notably, the visit was kept highly confidential, and no official statement has been issued regarding its exact purpose or any decisions under consideration. However, given the ongoing onion procurement under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), the visit is being viewed as significant.



Farmers and traders are now closely watching whether the Centre will revise its onion procurement policy, accelerate purchases, or announce measures to expand storage capacity in the coming days.