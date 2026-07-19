VIDEO: Highway Tyre Theft Gang Busted In Nashik; 4 Arrested, ₹12.01 Lakh Worth Property Seized | Video Screengrab

Nashik: The Adgaon Crime Detection Squad has busted a gang of serial thieves who allegedly stole tyres from vehicles parked along highways by taking advantage of the cover of darkness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, a case involving the theft of a spare tyre from a pickup vehicle was registered on July 15. During a night patrol, police constables Dadasaheb Wagh and Imran Shaikh, along with police personnel Sumit Shinde, Manoj More and Shakti Pendharkar of the Adgaon Crime Detection Squad, noticed two suspicious vehicles parked on the road leading to Mari Mata Temple off the Nashik-Ozar Road.

4 arrested

The vehicles, a Maruti car (MH 15 DC 9257) and another vehicle (MH 12 KT 1141), were immediately intercepted. Police arrested four accused: Pravin Krishna Gosavi, Nitin Vishwanath Jadhav, Prashant Vishnu Jadhav and Arvind Krishna Gosavi.

₹12.01 lakh worth property seized

During interrogation, police recovered tools allegedly used in the thefts. A car and other incriminating material were also seized. The total value of the seized property is estimated at ₹12.01 lakh.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Additional Commissioner Monica Raut, Assistant Commissioner Shekhar Deshmukh, Senior Inspector Pravin Chavan of Adgaon Police Station, and other senior officers.

Police said further investigation is underway and appealed to motorists to remain vigilant while parking vehicles on highways, especially at night.