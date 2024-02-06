'ED Needs Massive Recruitment Drive': Karti Chidambaram's Swipe As Agency Carries Raids At 10 Locations

Karti Chidambaram | PTI

Tuesday saw the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting raids at 10 locations, including the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party MP ND Gupta. The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that their leaders have been facing harassment for the past two years under the guise of a purported liquor scam.

In response to the situation, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram remarked that the ED should hire more personnel to carry out raids on every opposition leader.

"I am sure the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is completely stretched, they must go on a massive recruitment drive, so that they can have enough personnel to raid every single opposition member and every single opposition party in this country," said Karti.

Opposition parties allege that the central government uses investigative agencies including ED against the opposition, being politically motivated.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the Lower House of Parliament during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, criticized the opposition for their vocal opposition to the actions taken by central agencies.

"They express their anger... I understand their pain, and their problem because it has hit the bull's eye. The agencies are taking action against corruption. Earlier, the entire time of the House was spent on discussing scams and corruption. There was a constant demand for action, there were only reports of corruption everywhere. Today, when action is taken against the corrupt, these people create a ruckus in their support," he said.

Many opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal are under the scanner of ED.