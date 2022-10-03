ED issues fresh summons K'taka Congress chief Shivakumar & his brother in money laundering case | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued fresh summons to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother, MP DK Suresh in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited.

The ED has asked both of them to appear before the investigation officer at ED headquarters on October 7.

ED has issued fresh summons to Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar & his brother, MP DK Suresh in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited. Both of them have been asked to appear before ED on October 7. pic.twitter.com/xtUief1vIM — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

DK Shivakumar is likely to seek time to appear before the ED citing the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra organized by the grand old party which is currently passing through Karnataka.

Earlier, when Shivakumar appeared before the probing agency in relation to his alleged disproportionate assets, he had claimed that the ED official enquired about the financial contribution that was made by him and Suresh to Young India.

He told the agency that he and his brother contributed to Young India via cheques since it is a charitable organization. While speaking to the media, he had assured the ED officials that he would submit details about his contribution to Young India soon.

The development comes as the ED is probing the financial affairs of Young India and the National Herald under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Young India trust members- Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Rahul Gandhi, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pavan Kumar Bansal were also grilled by the agency earlier.