ED finds Kalra, aides dealt in 7,000 oxygen concentrators; recovers 151 liquor bottles during raids

New Delhi, May 21: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe linked to a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators, official sources said.

The agency found that they dealt in over 7,000 of these life-saving devices in an alleged illegal manner, and it also recovered 151 liquor bottles from the premises of Kalra in Delhi, ED sources said.

They said the searches were conducted at 13 premises of Kalra and his family, Matrix Cellular Services director Gagan Duggal, restaurants like Khan Chacha, Nega & Ju, Town Hall and Dayal Opticals in the high-end Khan market of Delhi and some other locations in Gurgaon under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency has widened the ambit of the investigation as it suspects that more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators were transacted by the restaurateur and his aides as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

The concentrators are in short supply as they are being anxiously scoured by those gasping for breath due to the high rate of infection of coronavirus.

ED sources claimed that the duo "had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in the past one month and sold to public at exorbitant prices by claiming that the concentrators are made with German technology".

They claimed that the "forensic examination of the concentrators has revealed that they are very low quality equipment".

Their import price of these devices is Rs 15,000 per piece but they have been sold at Rs 69,999 per unit, the sources claimed.

The two "took advantage" of a raging pandemic and made huge profit by cheating the public, the ED sources alleged.