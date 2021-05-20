'I want to breathe on my own': 'Patiala Babes' actor Aniruddh Dave, who is on oxygen support, pens emotional note

Television actor Aniruddh Dave, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, on Thursday shared his health update with fans.

Last month, the Patiala Babes actor was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to the ICU as he showed no signs of improvement.

Earlier today, the actor shared a monochrome picture with his baby boy and penned an emotional note to thank his well-wishers.

The actor said that he is constantly on oxygen support, however, he has been shifted out of the ICU.

Aniruddh also said that it will take some more for him to be back in action as he has 85 percent lung infection.

"Thank you is a very small word. I am able to feel your love, admiration, prayers, blessings on my hospital bed for the last 22 days. I am constantly on oxygen support but the courage you have given me is a huge loan on me. After 14 days in ICU, I am a bit better now, I just want to breathe on my own now. I will meet you all soon," he wrote in Hindi.

