Mumbai: Man arrested from Jogeshwari for hoarding oxygen cylinders, kits for black marketing; see pics

Mumbai: A 28-year-old old man was arrested from Jogeshwari on Thursday by officials of Mumbai Police's crime branch unit 9 for allegedly hoarding oxygen cylinders and oxygen kits in a rented godown with an intention of black marketing. During the raid, police recovered 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen kits valued at ₹6.86 lakh. While one has been arrested, police are on the lookout for his accomplice. The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act among others.
Police have been on a crackdown against those hoarding COVID medicines and oxygen supplies for black marketing. During the operation, police had received a tip-off that oxygen cylinders and kits were hoarded for black marketing, violating the state government notification, in Jogeshwari (W). Subsequently, a team led by police inspector Sudhir Jadhav raided a godown at All India Health Care near Habibi Masjid and found a man in the premises.
Police said, the man, identified as Firoz Saleh, 28, was sitting in the godown where 25 white coloured aluminum cylinders filled with oxygen were found along with 12 oxygen kits valued at ₹6.86 lakh. When enquired about the oxygen cylinders and asked to produce invoice bills, Firoz said that they had illegally procured the oxygen cylinders and kits from a facility in Mira Bhayandar. Moreover, it was revealed that Firoz had no permission or authorisation to sell/procure oxygen cylinders/kits in bulk.
Further probe revealed that the owner of the godown was in the complete knowledge of the offence, making him an accomplice. Subsequently, the owner, Firoz's father, Salim Saleh was also booked for the offence. While Firoz has been arrested, his father is yet to he apprehended. Police said that investigation is underway and Firoz was remanded in police custody for further probe.
