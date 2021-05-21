Mumbai: Man arrested from Jogeshwari for hoarding oxygen cylinders, kits for black marketing; see pics

Mumbai: A 28-year-old old man was arrested from Jogeshwari on Thursday by officials of Mumbai Police's crime branch unit 9 for allegedly hoarding oxygen cylinders and oxygen kits in a rented godown with an intention of black marketing. During the raid, police recovered 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen kits valued at ₹6.86 lakh. While one has been arrested, police are on the lookout for his accomplice. The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act among others.

Police have been on a crackdown against those hoarding COVID medicines and oxygen supplies for black marketing. During the operation, police had received a tip-off that oxygen cylinders and kits were hoarded for black marketing, violating the state government notification, in Jogeshwari (W). Subsequently, a team led by police inspector Sudhir Jadhav raided a godown at All India Health Care near Habibi Masjid and found a man in the premises.