ED files prosecution complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub in Ketto crowdfunding case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED said that its probe revealed that the journalist launched three fundraiser campaigns on the 'Ketto platform’ starting in April 2020 and collected funds totaling Rs 2.69 crore.

An ED investigation has established that Ayyub had launched the fund raising campaigns with the sole intention of cheating the general public and acquiring proceeds of crime in the form of fixed deposits and balances in bank accounts, projecting them as untainted, says the agency.

As per the probe, funds raised on online platforms were received in the accounts of Rana Ayyub's father and sister, and later transferred to her personal account. Ayyub utilized the funds to create fixed deposits of Rs 50 lakhs for herself and transferred Rs 50 lakhs to the new account. Over Rs 29 lakh was used for relief work, the ED officials said.

ED filed Prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub under PMLA in Spl Court, Ghaziabad on Oct 12



Case registered against her alleging she illegally acquired funds from general public in name of charity by launching fund-raiser campaigns on an online crowd funding platform-'Ketto'

Earlier in February, the ED had provisionally attached her assets worth Rs 1.77 crore in connection with alleged irregularities in the collection of charitable funds for COVID relief work.

According to the ED, the investigations made it abundantly clear that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner and the funds were not utilized completely for the purpose of which the funds were raised.

ED stated that the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint dated August 28, 2021, made by Vikas Sankrityayan residence of Ghaziabad, U.P.

ED further stated that the said FIR discloses that Rana Ayyub raised huge amounts running in crores via the 'Ketto' platform (which is an online crowdfunding platform) in three campaigns i.e. Funds for slum dwellers and farmers during April- May 2020, Relief work for Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra during June- September 2020 and Help for Covid-19 impacted people in India during May-June 2021.