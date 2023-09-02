 ED Conducts Multi-City Raids, Seizes ₹1.27 Crore Cash In Triton Hotels & Resorts FEMA Violation Case
During the search operations, unaccounted cash of ₹1.27 Crore, various incriminating documents and digital devices were seized.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

ED has conducted search operations from 29/8/2023 to 31/8/2023 at various locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi under FEMA, 1999 in the case of M/s. Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its Directors & Promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma & others. During the search operations, unaccounted cash of ₹1.27 Crore, various incriminating documents and digital devices were seized.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of credible information wherein M/s. Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. received FDI from M/s. Shivnar Holdings Ltd; Mauritius at a huge premium which was revised several times violating FEMA provisions. The information further revealed that Triton Group had been involved in Hawala transactions having cross-border implications. During the search operations, unaccounted cash of ₹1.27 Crore, and various incriminating documents including digital evidence, hard disks, mobiles etc. were seized which revealed large-scale transactions done by the group out of books of account. Unaccounted cash receipts have been invested in the development of Hotels. Further investigation is under progress.



