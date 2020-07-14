ED attaches Mumbai plot owned by Gandhis; report says land was meant for SC/ST hostel

The Associated Journals Limited (AJL) was formed in November 1937, and is believed to be the brainchild of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. It was however not his personal property, having been started with approximately 5000 shareholders who had been freedom fighters and supported the initiative.
It was intended to be associated only with the dissemination of news, and till date runs the National Herald newspaper in English as well as the Urdu Qaumi Awaz and the Hindi Navjeevan. The organisation also owns property in various Indian cities.
In recent years however, the organisation has found itself associated with controversies. Predominant among those is its connection to the National Herald corruption case that was filed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Subramanian Swamy against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and the companies and people associated with them.
On Tuesday, in a major set-back for the Gandhi family, the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly attached a large plot of land in Mumbai that belongs to the Gandhis. As per a Times Now report, the 3478 sq metre plot was procured through the AJL in 1983. While it was bought at a low price, and a commercial property was later constructed on it, the land is now worth more than Rs 262 crore.
Times Now however reports that the land was in reality meant for the construction of a hostel for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe individuals. The plot is incidentally located in Mumbai's Bandra East area.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Swamy too had shared the news report.
