ED Assault Case: Governor Asks Authorities To Arrest Culprits

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | File pic

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has directed the police chief to apprehend the perpetrator behind the Sandeshkhali incident, where alleged supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahanpur reportedly harassed Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, CRPF jawans, and the media on Friday morning.

A statement from Raj Bhavan revealed, "On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Sheikh Shahjahan is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers , Governor instructed Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance. Failing which his whereabouts may be ascertained and appropriate action taken. The complaint that he has crossed the border and he has liaison with the terrorists may be enquired into immediately."

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar visits Raj Bhavan

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar visited the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Sunday concerning the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24 Parganas. Majumdar expressed the Governor's concern over the incident, stating, "This incident clearly indicates a disturbance to the country's secrets and its sovereignty."

On the other hand, Sheikh Alamgir, the younger brother of Sheikh Shahjahan, told the media that during the raid, his elder brother was not at home. "Even I was not at home; I went to the mosque. Someone must have incited the people, leading to such an incident. A couple of days before the incident, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had made some provocative statements about Shahjahan. Then, after the ED's arrival, the mob became furious. If Shahjahan had been inside the house, such an unfortunate incident would not have occurred. ED could have issued a summons, and my brother would have complied. He is avoiding public appearances to prevent a deterioration of the law and order situation. Many people love my brother," added Sheikh Alamgir.