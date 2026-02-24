ECI's 'National Round Table Conference' Underway In Delhi; First Such Meet In 27 Years | X @ECISVEEP

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) convened a 'National Round Table Conference' with the State Election Commissioners on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the first such meeting in 27 years.

About The Conference

The conference is being chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are also present at the event. Additionally, the State Election Commissioners (SECs) from all states and Union Territories are participating along with their legal and technical experts.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all 36 states and Union Territories, including Gujarat, are also present.

The last conference of this kind was held in 1999.

The meeting is aimed at enhancing coordination between the ECI and the State Election Commissions on electoral processes and logistics.

According to the ECI, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation between the national and state poll bodies and reinforcing the spirit of cooperative federalism in the conduct of elections.

Key agenda items include the exchange of technological practices, the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and measures to further improve the accuracy and robustness of electoral rolls.

A presentation on the recently launched digital platform 'ECINET' is also scheduled.

The transparency and security features of EVMs will also be explained in detail during the deliberations.

A comparative presentation is scheduled on voter eligibility provisions across states and Union Territories in the context of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The aim is to facilitate a structured discussion on the legal framework governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls in different jurisdictions.

The State Election Commissions were constituted under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

Under Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution of India, SECs are responsible for conducting elections to panchayats and municipalities.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for institutional dialogue between the ECI and the State Election Commissions on administrative, legal and technological aspects of election management.

