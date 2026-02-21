ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 37 Seats; Maharashtra Voting On March 16 |

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant across 10 states, including seven seats from Maharashtra. Polling for the seven seats in Maharashtra will be held on March 16, 2026, from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting of votes scheduled at 5 pm on the same day.

The elections have been necessitated as the terms of seven sitting members from Maharashtra are set to expire on April 2, 2026. Those completing their tenure include Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Dr. Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, Priyanka Vikram Chaturvedi, Sharadchandra Govindrao Pawar, Dhirajshee Mohan Patil, Rajani Ashokrao Patil and Ramdas Bandu Athawale.

According to the schedule released by the Commission, the notification for the elections will be issued on February 26, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, 2026, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 6. The final date for withdrawal of candidature is March 9.

Voting will be conducted on Monday, March 16, between 9 am and 4 pm, followed by counting at 5 pm. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by March 20, 2026, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in an official release.

