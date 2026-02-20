Rajashree Shirwadkar Elected Unopposed As BMC Education Committee Chairperson

Mumbai: On Friday, Rajashree Shirwadkar was officially declared as the chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education committee.

Unopposed Appointment

Shirwadkar, a five-time corporator and a two time chairperson of the women and child development committee, was elected unopposed as it was the only application submitted.

No Opposition Candidate

Shiv sena and Shiv sena (UBT) did not field any candidate.

Mayor Announces Decision

The Presiding Officer Mayor Ritu Tawde announced that the only application received by Rajeshree Rajesh Shirwadkar for the post of Education Committee Chairperson was received and she was elected unopposed.

Key Civic Committee

The education committee is one of the important committees in the civic body, which has decision making power on the policies and finances over the educational institutes in the BMC’s jurisdiction.

Focus On Digital Push

As Shirwadekar took over the charge she said, “the focus of the committee will be to bring the public schools at par with private schools by strengthening them with digital equipment. The aim will be on the marathi medium schools and quality education for all.”

Infrastructure Upgrade Plan

“The schools which are operating from residential buildings will be given a proper deadline and will be moved to proper buildings with good infrastructure at the earliest,” she told FPJ.

Student And Staff Strength

Around 27,615 students are studying in the Municipal Corporation's primary schools with a teaching staff of 7,453 teachers. Along with primary education, the civic body provides free secondary education to the students through 49 aided secondary schools.

