 CBSE Board Exams 2026: Delhi Metro Announces Special Measures For Class 10, 12 Students
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Delhi Metro Announces Special Measures For Class 10, 12 Students

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will prioritise frisking and ticketing of students during the CBSE Board Exams 2026. Students carrying admit cards will get faster security checks and ticket access to ensure smooth travel.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) | File Image

New Delhi: With lakhs of students stepping out every morning for their board examinations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stepped in to make their commute a little less stressful. On Friday, the corporation announced that students appearing for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams will be given priority in frisking and ticketing at metro stations across the national capital.

The move comes as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, which began on February 17, continue till April. This year, over 46 lakh students are appearing for the examinations at more than 8,000 centres in India and abroad.

DMRC, in coordination with CISF personnel deployed at metro stations, said it has introduced special facilitation measures to manage the rush during peak morning hours.

What facilities are being provided?

The following steps have been taken by DMRC:

Priority frisking: Students who possess their CBSE admit cards will be given priority during security checks.

Priority ticketing: Students who possess their admit cards will be provided priority access at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers.

Special announcements: Centralised announcements will be made at stations to help students during exam days.

Arriving on time

The CBSE had instructed students to reach their exam centers by 10 am, depending on traffic, weather, and distance. In a city like Delhi, where traffic jams are a common phenomenon, the Metro is the only feasible means of transport.

By easing entry and ticketing procedures, DMRC hopes to reduce waiting time and ensure that students reach their centres without last-minute panic.

For many families, board exams are already a high-pressure phase. A smoother commute, even by a few minutes, could make all the difference.

