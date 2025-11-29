ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal

Election Commission of India | File Pic

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed West Bengal's top law enforcement officials to ensure robust security measures and prevent any intimidation of election personnel, following recent incidents that raised concern over the safety of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the security of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal and the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the poll body emphasised that BLOs must not be subjected to pressure, threats or interference from political party workers, stressing that such acts undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

The directive comes in the wake of a serious security breach at the West Bengal CEO's office on November 24, 2025, which was widely reported in the media.

Citing the seriousness of the incident, the ECI instructed that the CEO's office be shifted to a location deemed appropriate from a security standpoint. Additionally, the Kolkata Police Commissioner has been tasked with ensuring full protection, not only for the current premises but also for the new designated office, to prevent any future disruptions.

The Commission has also issued instructions to all District Election Officers (DEOs) to expedite the creation of new polling stations in slum areas, high-rise residential buildings and gated colonies.

On Friday, a delegation of 10 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to object to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states across the country.

During the meeting, the TMC delegation told CEC Kumar that they have "blood on their hands," and submitted a list of 40 people who are dead "because of the SIR process", according to MP Derek O'Brien.

"10 MPs from the All India Trinamool Congress met with the Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Kumar and his team. We first handed over to him a list of almost 40 dead because of the SIR process. We started the meeting by telling him that Mr Kumar and the Election Commission of India have blood on their hands," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said during a press conference after meeting ECI.

Meanwhile, on November 25, tensions escalated outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata as protesters gathered to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal.

Police quickly set up barricades around the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the ongoing process. Several protestors, including teachers, expressed concerns over the accelerated pace of the SIR exercise.

