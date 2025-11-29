'Pleading? Times Change...': Netizens Troll Kiran Bedi For Urging PM Modi To Intervene As Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates

Kiran Bedi | File Image

New Delhi: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action to improve deteriorating air quality in Delhi. However, netizens are trolling Bedi for "pleading" to PM Modi to take measures for improving the Delhi air quality.

Bedi, in her X post, wrote, "Sir please forgive me for pleading again. But I have seen your very effective Zoom sessions during my time in Puducherry. How you got everybody to deliver and perform time-bound in several national challenges. How everyone was inspired to meet the deadlines and the goals. Sir your Zoom meet with these five neighbouring CMs periodically, along with Chief Secretaries, with fixed schedule even just once a month, to report progress, will stop the situation to worsen."

"It will give us hope because we will know it’s under your oversight. People can heave a sense of relief. You may consider an appeal even thru your Mann Ki Baat on people to understand their roles in pollution control. For all sections, all age groups," she added.

Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Bedi said that now Delhi is waiting for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 'double engine' government to undo the damage of 10 years.

Netizens' Reactions:

Social media users also slammed the the BJP-led Central government by recalling an incident when a car with the PMO's number plate was towed by a sub-inspector who reported to Bedi during Indira Gandhi's government in 1982.

"Pleading? Times change… Once she towed… now she’s the one getting towed away," one of the social media users wrote.

"Ma'am did u plead & ask for forgiveness when u towed away former PM Indira Gandhi's car?" another X user wrote.

"I’m certain that if AAP were in power in Delhi, she would be far more assertive instead of pleading like this," another user wrote.

Earlier in the day, there was a slight improvement in the air quality. However, the National Capital Territory's (NCT's) air continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, with the National Capital Region recording an average AQI of 341, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Air quality improved slightly by 28 points on Friday, with an average AQI of 369.