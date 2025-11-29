West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid Documents

Twelve Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen were arrested by Islampur Police after a raid in Char Gopalpur village under Hurshi Gram Panchayat. | X @ANI

Murshidabad: Twelve Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen were arrested by Islampur Police after a raid in Char Gopalpur village under Hurshi Gram Panchayat, officials said.

The arrests were made on Friday based on information from a confidential source, indicating that foreign nationals were being sheltered in the area without valid documentation.

Murshidabad, West Bengal | On 28 November, acting on secret source information, the Islampur police team apprehended 13 persons from Char Gopalpur Village under Hurshi Gram Panchayat. Among them, one Indian national, Saber Ali (31), was found providing shelter to 12 Bangladeshi… pic.twitter.com/saiKFxbyOG — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

According to police, the Indian national, identified as 31-year-old Saber Ali, had allegedly been providing accommodation to 12 Bangladeshi citizens. The detained individuals were identified as Md Awal (25), Abdul Khaleque (38), Suman Ali (30), Sukuddin (26), Khabir (19), Sahidul (35), Md Sabbir (22), Md Jiarul Houque (38), Majdar Ali (36), Md Khairul (27), Md Roni (23), and Ruhul Amin (34). Police stated that none of them possessed legal travel documents permitting their stay in India.

A specific case has been registered in connection with the incident. All 13 accused will be produced before the Ld. ACJM, Lalbagh, on November 29, with the police seeking 10 days' custody for three of the arrested persons. Officials said

Further investigation is still underway.

