 West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid Documents

West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid Documents

Twelve Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen were arrested by Islampur Police after a raid in Char Gopalpur village under Hurshi Gram Panchayat, officials said. The arrests were made on Friday based on information from a confidential source, indicating that foreign nationals were being sheltered in the area without valid documentation.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Twelve Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen were arrested by Islampur Police after a raid in Char Gopalpur village under Hurshi Gram Panchayat. | X @ANI

Murshidabad: Twelve Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen were arrested by Islampur Police after a raid in Char Gopalpur village under Hurshi Gram Panchayat, officials said.

The arrests were made on Friday based on information from a confidential source, indicating that foreign nationals were being sheltered in the area without valid documentation.

According to police, the Indian national, identified as 31-year-old Saber Ali, had allegedly been providing accommodation to 12 Bangladeshi citizens. The detained individuals were identified as Md Awal (25), Abdul Khaleque (38), Suman Ali (30), Sukuddin (26), Khabir (19), Sahidul (35), Md Sabbir (22), Md Jiarul Houque (38), Majdar Ali (36), Md Khairul (27), Md Roni (23), and Ruhul Amin (34). Police stated that none of them possessed legal travel documents permitting their stay in India.

Read Also
'Pleading? Times Change...': Netizens Troll Kiran Bedi For Urging PM Modi To Intervene As Delhi Air...
article-image

A specific case has been registered in connection with the incident. All 13 accused will be produced before the Ld. ACJM, Lalbagh, on November 29, with the police seeking 10 days' custody for three of the arrested persons. Officials said

FPJ Shorts
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine
ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal
ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal
Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports
Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports

Further investigation is still underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports

'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of...

'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of...

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF IL-76 Lands In Sri Lanka With 80 NDRF Personnel, Relief Supplies

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF IL-76 Lands In Sri Lanka With 80 NDRF Personnel, Relief Supplies

ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal

ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal

West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid...

West Bengal: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested In Murshidabad For Staying Without Valid...