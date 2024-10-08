'Echo Of This Mandate Will Reach Far': PM Modi Addresses BJP Workers After Historic Win In Haryana Assembly Elections; Says Kashmir Has Bloomed Again

PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at party HQs on October 8 | X | BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8), addressing the BJP workers at the party headquarters, said that people of Haryana created "a new history" by giving the BJP a historic third mandate. PM Modi also said that the "echo of this mandate will reach far", an apparent reference to the upcoming elections in the state of Maharashtra. The Prime Minister said that Kashmir has bloomed again after the elections and congratulated the JKNC for its performance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that "the guarantee of vikas (development) triumphed the bundle of lies" in Haryana.

PM Modi also called the repeat mandate to the BJP in Haryana as historic and said that it was unpredented that a party that completed two full terms will return to power for the third time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi hit out at Congress and said that Congress' secrets were out and that the party becomes clueless when it is in opposition. "Congress is adamant on spreading the poison of caste in our society. People who have been living a 5-star lifestyle generation after generations, want the poor to fight in the name of caste," said PM Modi.

"Peaceful elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, votes were counted and results were declared and this is the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. The people of Jammu and Kashmir gave the mandate to the NC alliance, I congratulate them too. If we look at the vote share percentage, BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir," said PM Modi in his speech.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP won 48 seats out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and is set to come back to power for a record third term in the state. Reports and political experts are of the view that the BJP is likely to retain Nayab Singh Saini as its Chief Minister in Haryana.