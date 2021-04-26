'EC the most irresponsible institution': Madras HC on poll rallies amid COVID-19

After the Calcutta High Court, the Madras High Court on Monday came down hard on the Election Commission and called it the most irresponsible institution for the alleged spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

In stinging remarks, the court said EC officials may be booked under murder charges too. According to Live Law, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee told the Election Commission's counsel "Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19".

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee further said: "Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably".

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation on a public interest writ, seeking a direction to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking effective steps and proper arrangements with COVID-19 protocols.