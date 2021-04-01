Tamil Nadu polls: Madras High Court rejects A Raja's plea against EC's 48-hour ban on campaigning

Amid the controversy sparked over the remarks passed by DMK's A Raja on Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader had filed a plea in Madras High Court challenging the Election Commission of India's decision to ban him from campaigning in poll-bound Tamil Nadu for 48 hours. However, the high court rejected his plea read a report in India Today.

Soon after his remarks, Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK had demanded to the election body to ban him from the campaign over his crude comments disparaging the Chief Minister.

"A Raja's speech was not only derogatory but also obscene and lowered the dignity of the motherhood of women, which is a serious violation of the poll code," said the Election Commission while announcing the ban and dropping the DMK leader as a star campaigner of his party.

Earlier in the day, reprimanding the 57-year-old former Union Minister, the Election Commission said, "The Commission advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during the election campaign."