EC directs CBDT To Verify Any Mismatch In Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Affidavit After He Declares ₹680 As Taxable Income In 2021-22

Responding to a complaint lodged against Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, the Election Commission has ordered the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any inconsistencies in the affidavit submitted by the BJP candidate.

The Election Commission's directive follows a complaint filed by the Congress party. According to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by a BJP leader, he declared a taxable income of Rs 680 for the fiscal year 2021-22. Additionally, Chandrasekhar's affidavit indicates a taxable income of Rs 5,59,200 for the year 2022-23. He also disclosed ownership of non-agricultural land in Koramangala, Bengaluru, and possession of an Indian Scout motorcycle.

Rajya Sabha MP Chandrasekhar is pitted against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the Union IT Minister, his taxable income witnessed a significant decrease, dropping from Rs 10.8 crore in FY 2018-19 to nearly Rs 5.6 lakh in 2022-23. Over the past five financial years, his declared incomes were Rs 10.8 crore in 2018-19, Rs 4.5 crore in 2019-20, Rs 17.5 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 680 in 2021-22, and Rs 5.59 lakh in 2022-23.